Rave of the moment, Victor Osimhen, is top on the list of 25 players invited by the Super Eagles’ Technical Adviser, Gernot Rohr, for next month’s friendly matches against the Elephants of Cote d’Ivoire and the Carthage Eagles of Tunisia, scheduled for Austria.

The Franco-German tactician also listed five other players on standby.

In what would be the Super Eagles’ first games of the year owing to the coronavirus pandemic, Rohr has also listed top names like Ahmed Musa, Kenneth Omeruo, William Ekong, and Wilfred Ndidi for the doubleheader.

Rohr has extended invitations to a handful of new players including captain of the most recent Nigeria U17 squad, Samson Tijani.

Other players with maiden call ups to the Super Eagles are Portugal –based exciting wing back Zaidu Sanusi as well as the duo of Frank Onyeka and Chidera Ejuke.

Meanwhile, former U17 World Cup-winning goalkeeper, Dele Alampasu, returns to the group, as well as midfielder, Mikel Agu.

Goalkeeper Maduka Okoye, now in The Netherlands, is heading to Austria as England–based forward Kelechi Iheanacho also returns.

The Super Eagles, now ranked 29th in the world and third in Africa, will take on the Elephants on October 9 and four days later will engage the Carthage Eagles, who are second in Africa in the rankings.

Both games have been arranged by the Nigeria Football Federation to prepare the Eagles for the next rounds of 2022 AFCON qualifiers, home and away against Sierra Leone in November.

THE FULL LIST

Goalkeepers: Dele Alampasu (FK Ventspils, Latvia); Matthew Yakubu (SKF Sered, Slovakia); Maduka Okoye (Sparta Rotterdam, The Netherlands)

Defenders: Kenneth Omeruo (CD Leganes, Spain); Leon Balogun (Glasgow Rangers, Scotland); Chidozie Awaziem (FC Boavista, Portugal); William Ekong (Udinese FC, Italy); Olaoluwa Aina (Fulham FC, England); Jamilu Collins (SC Padeborn 07, Germany); Oluwasemilogo Ajayi (West Bromwich Albion, England); Zaidu Sanusi (FC Porto, Portugal)

Midfielders: Mikel Agu (Vitoria Guimaraes, Portugal); Wilfred Ndidi (Leicester City, England); Frank Onyeka (FC Midtjylland, Denmark); Oghenekaro Etebo (Galatasary SK, Turkey); Samson Tijani (TSV Hartberg, Austria)

Forwards: Ahmed Musa (Al Nassr, Saudi Arabia); Alex Iwobi (Everton FC, England); Victor Osimhen (SSC Napoli, Italy); Moses Simon (FC Nantes, France); Samuel Chukwueze (Villarreal FC, Spain); Cyril Dessers (KRC Genk, Belgium); Kelechi Iheanacho (Leicester City, England); Samuel Kalu (Girondins Bordeaux, France); Chidera Ejuke (CSKA Moscow, Russia)

Standby: Abdullahi Shehu (Bursaspor, Turkey); Ramon Azeez (Granada CF, Spain); Joshua Maja (Girondins Bordeaux, France); Henry Onyekuru (AS Monaco, France); Tyronne Ebuehi (FC Twente, Netherlands)

