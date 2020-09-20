ADVERTISEMENT

Two second-half goals from Sadio Mane helped Liverpool to a 2-0 victory over Chelsea in the Super Sunday Premier League clash at Stamford Bridge.

The Blues played all the second half with a man down following the sending off of Andreas Christensen after a foul on Mr Mane and that proved quite costly.

Both Chelsea and Liverpool won their season-opening games against Brighton and Leeds United respectively and they equally beefed up their teams with new quality players.

This obviously made many anticipate an explosive tie at Stamford Bridge and even though both teams created chances in the first half, the first 45 minutes ended in a barren draw.

However, in the closing moments of the first-half, Mr Christensen denied Mane a clear goalscoring opportunity and was dismissed.

Jürgen Klopp’s men quickly made the most of their numerical advantage immediately the second half started.

Five minutes into the second half, Mr Mane headed in the first goal for the Reds and moments after, the Senegalese pounced on Kepa Arrizabalaga’s error to score the second goal.

Like 15 minutes from time, Chelsea were handed an opportunity to fight their way back into the game as they were awarded a penalty kick

However, Alisson Becker did well to stop a Mr Jorginho’s penalty to prevent any hope of a Chelsea comeback – and Liverpool eased home to maintain their winning start to 2020-21.

While they celebrate their win, the Reds will be deeply concerned about the fitness of Jordan Henderson who was injured during the game at Stamford Bridge.

The Liverpool captain did not reappear for the second-half at Stamford Bridge due to a thigh issue and was replaced by new signing Thiago at the interval.

Related