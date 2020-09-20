ADVERTISEMENT

The Nigeria Football Federation has announced the death of another member of its Executive Committee, Musa Duhu.

In a statement posted on its official twitter account Sunday, the NFF confirmed that Mr Duhu, who is also the chairman of the Adamawa State Football Association, died Saturday night after a brief illness.

The NFF wrote: “We are sad to announce the sudden demise of NFF Executive Committee member and chairman, Adamawa FA Alhaji Musa Duhu. Duhu died Saturday night after a brief illness.

“May his soul Rest In Peace as our thoughts and prayers are with his family and the football franternity in Nigeria.”

This is the second death within the NFF Executive Committee in five months coming on the heels of the demise of Offor Okenwa.

Mr Okenwa was the Enugu State Football Association chairman and also the chairman of the Nigeria National League until his death.

Already condolences have been pouring in for the late NFF Executive Committee member.

A statement signed by Pius Henwan, the General Manager of Nigeria Professional Football League club, Plateau United, described this latest death not only as a loss to the NFF, but to the Nigeria football fraternity and Adamawa State in particular where the deceased held away as the chairman of the State Football Association.

The statement also commiserated with football stakeholders in Adamawa State over the loss and urged them to take his demise in good fate stressing that it is the necessary end of all mortals.

