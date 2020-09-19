Manchester United started their Premier League campaign on a disappointing note as they were spanked 3-1 on Saturday at Old Trafford by visiting Crystal Palace.

Two second-half goals from Wilfred Zaha and one much earlier from Andros Townsend saw the Eagles cruising to their second win of the season.

The Red Devils left it late before they could seal a top-four finish last season and while one would think they would hit the ground running to possibly challenge for the title this time they left many disappointed with Saturday’s lethargic performance.

United had a slow start in Saturday’s tie and it did not take long before they were punished when Jeffrey Schlupp directed the ball squarely in the box and was met by Townsend who gave the visitors a 7th-minute lead.

Known for their dogged defending, Crystal Palace were able to hold on to their slim lead despite the barrage of attack thrown at them by United as the first half ended 1-0.

United expectedly continued piling the pressure in the second half as the commanded the large chunk of the ball possession but they failed to make their dominance count for goal.

For Palace, they majorly relied on fast breaks as they continued to soak in the pressure from United.

In the 71st minute, luck shone on Roy Hogdson’s men when they were awarded a penalty kick after Victor Lindelof was adjudged to have handled the ball in the box

Jordan Ayew stepped up to take the kick and while it was fluffed by the Ghanian a retake was ordered by VAR and this time it was Zaha who stood out to convert the ball to make it 2-0.

The United manager made some changes; bringing on one of his new acquisitions Donny van de Beek and the Dutch did well to reduce the deficit to 2-1.

As United pressed for a late equaliser, they were caught napping again as Zaha got another goal for himself, to make it 3-1.

The Ivorian is the first player to score twice in a Premier League game against Manchester United having previously appeared for them in the competition.

2 – @CPFC have won consecutive away games against Manchester United for the first time in their history. Jubilation. pic.twitter.com/qE6O2lMPJG — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) September 19, 2020

With the victory on Saturday, Palace have now won consecutive away games against Manchester United for the first time in their history.

