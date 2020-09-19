Chelsea v Liverpool @4:30pm @Stamford Bridge on September 20

There have been brickbats thrown by both Frank Lampard and Jurgen Klopp in the direction of each other in the lead up to this encounter, which should add some spice to the encounter. Liverpool were tested in their opening encounter with Leeds while Chelsea were not so good at the Amex but snagged all three points. The focus will be on the new signings – Timo Werner, who for all intents and purposes was supposed to be a shoo-in for Liverpool until he arrived in London while Klopp now has the midfield orchestrator he desired with the signing of Thiago Alcantara from Bayern Munich. Will any of the new recruits be able to put his signature on this encounter or will it be an old head that will settle the affair? So many things to look out for when Klopp and his crew come marching into Stamford Bridge on Sunday.

Current Form: Chelsea [W-D-L-L-W]; Liverpool [W-W-L-D-W]

Head to head

22/07/20 PRL Liverpool 5 – 3 Chelsea

03/03/20 FAC Chelsea 2 – 0 Liverpool

22/09/19 PRL Chelsea 1 – 2 Liverpool

14/08/19 USC Liverpool P 2 – 2 Chelsea

14/04/19 PRL Liverpool 2 – 0 Chelsea

Prediction: Chelsea 0-2 Liverpool

Real Sociedad v Real Madrid @Donostia-San Sebastian @8pm on September 20

La Liga champions, Real Madrid, travel to San Sebastian on Sunday with Martin Odegaard in tow as they start their title defence. Last season, Odegaard was a constant feature for Real Sociedad that came sixth in the league, earning a ticket to the Europa League. Zinedine Zidane has not done any buying, instead he has been pruning his side, with Gareth Bale and Sergio Reguilon now off the books but he is suffering a plethora of injuries that includes Eden Hazard. Joining Hazard on the injury list are: Lucas Vázquez, Marco Asensio, Isco, Mariano, Eder Militao and Luka Jovic. For Sociedad, Imanol Alguacil starts his third season without the experienced Asier Illarramendi. Also missing are Luca Sangalli, Martín Merquelanz, and Martín Zubimendi. Doubtful are the trip of Willian Jose, Joseba Zaldua, and Igor Zubeldia. Sociedad have always been tricky customers for Real but Zidane has enough to plot an opening day victory.

Current Form: Real Sociedad [D-W-D-L-D]; Real Madrid [L-D-W-W-W]

Head to head

21/06/20 LAL Real Sociedad 1 – 2 Real Madrid

06/02/20 CDR Real Madrid 3 – 4 Real Sociedad

23/11/19 LAL Real Madrid 3 – 1 Real Sociedad

12/05/19 LAL Real Sociedad 3 – 1 Real Madrid

06/01/19 LAL Real Madrid 0 – 2 Real Sociedad

Prediction: Real Sociedad 0-2 Real Madrid

Wolves v Man. City @ Molineux Stadium @8:15pm on September 21

Nuno Espirito Santo looks to have the Indian sign over Pep Guardiola as he is 3-0 in Wolves’ last three matches against an expensively-assembled Manchester City team. Both teams have strengthened but Guardiola will look for a response from his team this season as the two losses to Wolves last season was one of the reasons his team fell so far away from Liverpool. Wolves just sold Diego Jota to Liverpool while City will be missing their most assured goal scorer, Sergio Aguero and Aymeric Laporte. Though it is City’s first runout of the 2020/21 EPL season, it could set the tone for its success or failure. The stakes are very high indeed!

Current Form: Wolves [L-W-L-W-L]; Man. City [L-W-W-W-L]

Head to head

27/12/19 PRL Wolves 3 – 2 Man. City

06/10/19 PRL Man. City 0 – 2 Wolves

20/07/19 PLA Wolves P 0 – 0 Man. City

14/01/19 PRL Man. City 3 – 0 Wolves

25/08/18 PRL Wolves 1 – 1 Man. City

Prediction: Wolves 0-2 Man. City

Dortmund v Monchengladbach @ Signal-Iduna-Park @5:30pm on September 20

There was just four points separating both teams at the end of the last campaign as both achieved their objectives of getting back into the Champions League. Dortmund can call on the return of club talisman, Marco Reus and Jadon Sancho is still in yellow and black despite a summer of transfer rumours to Manchester United. Dortmund manager Lucien Favre can also call on the prodigious attacking talents of Erling Haaland and new recruit, 17-year-old Jude Bellingham. Sunday’s match sees the return of Matias Ginter to the Signal-Iduna-Park and his manager, Marco Rose, expects the attacking chemistry between Marcus Thuram and Alassane Plea to improve this season. Both Plea and Thuram scored 10 goals each in the Bundesliga last season.

Current Form: Dortmund [W-W-L-D-W]; Monchengladbach [W-W-L-W-W]

Head to head

07/03/20 BUN Monchengladbach 1 – 2 Borussia Dortmund

30/10/19 DFP Borussia Dortmund 2 – 1 Monchengladbach

19/10/19 BUN Borussia Dortmund 1 – 0 Monchengladbach

18/05/19 BUN Monchengladbach 0 – 2 Borussia Dortmund

21/12/18 BUN Borussia Dortmund 2 – 1 Monchengladbach

Prediction: Dortmund 0-2 Monchengladbach

