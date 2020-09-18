ADVERTISEMENT

Bayern Munich have literally fired a warning shot to all that they are not tired of winning the Bundesliga going by the way they started their title defense on Friday night at the Allianz Arena.

The defending champions destroyed Schalke 8-0 with Serge Gnabry leading the line with a hat-trick.

Leon Goretzka, Robert Lewandowski, Thomas Muller, Leroy Sane and Jamal Musiala were also all on target for the German and European champions who hit the ground running from the first whistle until the last.

Continuing from where he stopped some few weeks back, it was Gnabry who opened the flood gates of goals for Bayern Munich a few minutes into the game before Goretzka made it 2-0 within 20 minutes after being set up by Thomas Muller.

Schalke’s bad case got worse when Lewandowski was brought down inside the box, with the Polish striker converting from 12 yards himself to net his first goal of the new campaign.

There was no respite for Schalke in the second half, with Gnabry scoring a second and a third before the hour mark to complete his hat trick.

Then it was the turn of Muller to add gloss as he netted his first of the new season and moments after Sane found the back of the net in what was his debut for the Bavarian.

The icing on the cake came from youngster Musiala who came off the bench to score his first Bundesliga goal late on as Bayern Munich wrapped up the massive win.

Musiala interestingly is of Nigerian descent. He was born in Germany to a Nigerian father and German mother.

