Jose Mourinho has secured his 100th victory as a manager in a European club game.

Mourinho achieved this latest milestone on Thursday when his team, Tottenham Hotspur, came from behind to beat Lokomotiv Plovdiv 2-1 in a Europa League qualification fixture.

Goals from Harry Kane in the 80th minute and Tanguy Ndombele five minutes after ensured victory for Spurs and effectively made Mourinho a ‘centurion’

100 – Jose Mourinho has won 100 games in European competition. Chelsea – 30

Real Madrid – 24

Manchester United – 18

FC Porto – 16

Inter Milan – 10

Tottenham – 2 Centurion. pic.twitter.com/4mBeY2oglX — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) September 17, 2020

According to statistics reeled out by Opta Stats, Mourinho secured 30 wins in European club games with Chelsea; the most in his coaching career.

The Portuguese manager during his time with Real Madrid had 24 wins, and with Manchester United with whom he won the Europa League, he recorded a total of 18 wins.

While with FC Porto, Mourinho registered 16 victories and 10 with Inter Milan which were enough for the flamboyant manager to win the Champions League with the two sides.

Having started the season on a shaky note with a home loss against Everton last weekend, Mourinho will be glad his team have picked up themselves with Thursday’s win far away from home

The loss to Everton was the first time Mourinho had been defeated on the opening matchday of a league campaign in his entire managerial career,

Before then he had won 11 and drawn seven of his previous 18 opening day fixtures.

The next stop for Mourinho and Spurs is another away game, this time in the English Premier League against Southampton.

Like Tottenham, Southampton lost their opening day fixture by a lone goal to Crystal Palace.

