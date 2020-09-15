After several months of apprehension, Arsenal fans can now celebrate as their captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has officially signed a new three-year contract with the Gunners.

There were initial dark clouds around the future of the 31-year old but all that has been put to rest with Tuesday’s official signing of the vastly-improved deal.

Since he signed from Borussia Dortmund in January 2018, Aubameyang has since made 111 appearances and scored 72 goals.

In his first full season with the Gunners, the Gabon international jointly won the Premier League, Golden Boot, with 22 goals.

Ahead of any other consideration, Mr Aubameyang said his desire to create a legacy at Arsenal informed his decision to stay on at the London club

“Signing for this special club was never in doubt,” Mr Aubameyang said. “It’s thanks to our fans, my team-mates, my family and everybody at this club that I feel like I belong here. I believe in Arsenal. We can achieve big things together. We have something exciting here and I believe the best is to come for Arsenal.”

Arsenal manager, Mikel Arteta, added: “It was important for Pierre-Emerick to stay with us. He’s a superb player with an incredible mentality. Being the player to have taken the least amount of time to reach 50 goals with this club tells you everything you need to know about him and his way of working.

“He’s an important leader for the team and a big part of what we’re building. He wants to be up there with the best players in the world and leave his mark. He can achieve that here.”

Aubameyang netted 29 goals in 44 appearances in all competitions last season.

His goals were vital for Arsenal as they salvaged their disappointing season with the FA Cup triumph and then followed up by beating Liverpool to win the Community Shield.

Related

Continue Reading