There was nothing too bright on show for Brighton on Monday night in their opening game of the season in the English Premier League as they were beaten 3-1 at the American Express Community stadium.

Having narrowly escaped relegation last season, Brighton this term were expected to at least grind out results from their own ground but that was not the case in Monday night’s contest.

After a rather uneventful start to the game, Chelsea were gifted a penalty in the 23rd minute when one of the new signings for the Blues, Timo Werner, was brought down in the box. Jorginho stepped up to take the kick which he calmly converted in trademark fashion.

The Seagulls started the second half the brighter of the two sides and were quickly rewarded for their efforts with an equalising goal scored by Leandro Trossard in the 54th minute.

19 – Since he joined Chelsea in 2018, Kepa Arrizabalaga has conceded more Premier League goals from outside the box (19) than any other goalkeeper. Weakness. pic.twitter.com/3NA1WgpYmC — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) September 14, 2020

Chelsea were back in front soon after Brighton got their equaliser, as full-back Reece James scored what could easily contend for goal of the season.

While Brighton were hoping to claw their way back into the game, Kurt Zouma’s effort from a corner was deflected by Adam Webster past goalkeeper Maty Ryan to make it 3-1.

The Blues tenaciously held on to their lead until the end of the game

In the other Monday night duel, two quick-fire goals within the first six minutes saw Wolves cruise to an away win over Sheffield United.

