Super Eagles and West Brom defender, Semi Ajayi, believes the Baggies can do a Sheffield United in the Premier League this season given much hard work the players are prepared to put into every game.

In an exclusive chat with the club’s official website, Mr Ajayi pointed out that the club can emulate Sheffield United’s feat and avoid relegation at the end of the season.

“We’ve put a lot of hard work in over the last 12 months to be in this position and it’s definitely not a chance we’re going to take lightly,” said Mr Ajayi.

“I’m massively excited. Everyone has so much belief in each other because we see the quality in the players that we have day in, day out in training so it’s time for us to take that into the Premier League and show everyone else what we’re capable of.

“We’ll be somewhat of an unknown quantity at this level and a lot of people don’t know how we play and the dangers we possess.

“You only have to look at Sheffield United last season who took a lot of teams by surprise and we’re looking to do the same this season. We’re coming into the League to do as well as we can and make our fans as proud as we possibly can too,” he said.

Although, West Brom were humbled 3-0 by Leicester City on Saturday, the towering defender believes the club is not in any illusion that the road would be easy after all.

“Every week we’re going to be coming up against tough opponents so we’re not under any illusions, but we’ll go into the game with our own game plan, ideas and hopefully come away with a result,” he said.

West Brom have a rich history of Nigerian players with the likes of Osaze Odemwigie, Victor Anichebe and even Kanu Nwankwo previously staring for the Baggies.

