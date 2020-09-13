Life in the Premier League is way tougher than what obtains either in League One or the Championship where Super Eagles defender, Semi Ajayi, has previously excelled.

On his Premier League debut on Sunday, the 26-year old was below average as his newly-promoted club West Brom were thumped 3-0 at home by Leicester City.

Though Ajayi lasted the whole 90 minutes for the Baggies, the stats against his name leaves much to be desired.

Tough outing for Semi Ajayi as he made his Premier League debut for West Brom in their [0-3] defeat. pic.twitter.com/FvfxXtjihX — EaglesTracker – The home of Nigerian Footballers (@EaglesTrackerNG) September 13, 2020

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Instead, it was 33-year old Jamie Vardy who stole the headline as his twin penalty strikes gave Leicester the perfect start to their Premier League campaign.

Vardy scored 23 goals last season to claim the Golden Boot and now he has gotten his first set of goals of the new campaign to begin the fight for the individual accolade again.

The goals from Vardy came after Timothy Castagne’s debut goal opened the scoring in the second half.

Albion, returning to the top flight after two years, impressed in the first half but they simply caved in once they fell behind as Leicester’s top-flight experience and extra quality gave them the edge in the fairly-balanced contest.

Regardless of how things may have panned out in the opening fixture, Ajayi would be glad of achieving his dream of playing in the Premier League especially when he knows that over 30 games are still to be played in the league this season.

Before the game against Leicester City, the Nigeria international had told the BBC how he followed through his dream of playing in the EPL even though 18 months ago he was playing in the third tier of English football with Rotterdam.

“Always believe in your own ability,” Ajayi told BBC Sport.

“Never let anyone tell you that you can’t make it or that your dreams are too big.

“Look at me I was in League One just 18 months ago and now I am getting ready to play in the Premier League.”

Last season with West Brom, Ajayi made 43 league appearances and scored five goals to help the Baggies back to the top flight.

Related