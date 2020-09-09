Super Eagles midfielder, Oghenekaro Etebo, has completed his loan switch to Galatasaray following a successful medical on Wednesday at the Turkish club.

This is the second loan spell for Etebo who played the second half of the 2019/2020 season in LaLiga with Getafe.

The Nigerian is originally signed on to English club Stoke City but he has not really fit into the Potters as many would expect.

In his first interview after sealing the season-long loan move to Galatasaray, Etebo told the club’s official website he was delighted to be joining a big club with so much history behind them

He said: “I am very happy to have come to such a big and historic club. Thank you to our president and our vice presidents for their warm welcome.

“I really felt at home. See you at the championship at the end of the season. On this occasion, I would like to thank our President, all technical staff and all our fans for a warm welcome.”

Etebo was part of the Super Eagles squad to the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia, from where he moved to Stoke City.

Galatasaray have also made public the financial details involved in the Etebo deal.

In an official statement on their website, the club wrote: “Professional football player Oghenekaro Peter Etebo and Stoke City Football Club Limited have reached an agreement on the temporary transfer of the player until the end of the 2020-2021 season. Accordingly, a temporary transfer fee of 675,000 Euros will be paid to the football club.”

“According to the agreement made, our company has the option to purchase the player for a transfer fee of 7.500.000 € during the lease period. The player will be paid a net 1.200.000 Euro fixed transfer fee.”

