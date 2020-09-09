Former Super Eagles forward, Victor Moses, has been revealed as one of the substantial donors trying to save his former club, Wigan Athletic, from administration.

The 29-year-old Chelsea player made an anonymous donation but Caroline Molyneux, Chairperson of the official Wigan Athletic Supporters’ Club could not keep the secret and chose to publicly acknowledge the donation.

“Wow – what can we say? When Victor got in touch to say he wanted to help by donating such a substantial amount, I just couldn’t believe what I was hearing – it’s such an incredible gesture,” as reported by Wigan Today.

“Victor wanted to make the donation and remain anonymous, but we simply had to make sure he gets the recognition he deserves. Victor’s contribution has taken us past £650,000 and to within £100,000 of our next target of £750,000.

“We are so thankful to Victor for his support. He is an excellent footballer, a true role model, and someone we always enjoyed watching at the DW Stadium – he will always be welcome back here, even more so now!”

The former England youth international played for Wigan between 2010 and 2012 and left for Chelsea for a $13 million transfer fee.

