The Arsenal U-21 team started their campaign for the EFL Trophy on a winning note Tuesday night as they came from behind to beat Ipswich Town 2-1 away from home.

Folarin Balogun who is of Nigerian descent scored what proved to be the match-winner for the Young Gunners in Tuesday’s tie.

The EFL Trophy is the third most prestigious knockout trophy in English football after the FA Cup and EFL Cup.

The Young Gunners started on a shaky note as their hosts took the lead in the 25th minute when Jon Nolan converted Alan Judge’s cross inside the area.

Ipswich pressed harder to double their lead after going in front midway into the first half but the Young Gunners held on and instead got the equalizer just before the curtain dropped on the proceedings for the first half.

George Lewis who was making his debut for the Arsenal U21s found space inside the area and fired into the bottom corner as the first half ended 1-1.

Having survived the onslaught from their hosts in the first half, the Arsenal U21s were more commanding in the second half, and their dominance paid off in the 54th minute with Balogun getting the winning goal.

Balogun got a defence-splitting pass from Ben Cottrell and he raced through on goal before calmly slotting in the ball.

Even though Ipswich dominated the latter exchanges, the Arsenal U21s still had few chances of their own but there were no more goals in the game.

The Arsenal squad for Tuesday’s tie was dominated with players of Nigerian descent; with five starting and two coming from the bench

Next up in Group J for Balogun and his Arsenal teammates is the tie against Crawley Town on October 13.

The game will take place at the Broadfield Stadium.

