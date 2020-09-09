Cristiano Ronaldo Tuesday night became only the second player in the world to have scored 100+ goals for his national team and expectedly the Portuguese star is excited with this latest milestone.

He is also the first European to record 100 goals for his national team.

Ali Daei of Iran with 109 goals was the first player to score over a hundred goals for his national team.

Ronaldo’s latest goals were scored at Sweden’s Friends Arena as Portugal followed up their 4-1 win over Croatia with the 2-0 victory over the Swedes.

Tuesday’s outing was the first time Ronaldo was playing for his country this year having sat out of last week’s 4-1 defeat of Croatia.

100 – Cristiano Ronaldo has scored his 100th goal for Portugal; he's only the second ever male player to score 100+ for his national side, after Ali Daei for Iran (109). Landmark. pic.twitter.com/ElpBLRrGjQ — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) September 8, 2020

Some had said the big win over Croatia indicates that Portugal might be better in the absence of their talisman, but the Juventus forward set the record straight on Tuesday singlehandedly securing victory for his national team.

Interestingly, years back, Ronaldo scored a hat trick in this same venue during the 2014 World Cup qualifiers.

“I didn’t follow the comments. It’s an opinion.

“I knew I had left a mark at this stadium and I knew that, if I played, I would leave a mark again. I don’t care about provocations,” Ronaldo said as he responded to questions suggesting he is having diminished value in the Portugal team.

“What I have done in my career speaks for itself. No, I have to prove nothing to anyone, and when I have to prove it, I show it on the pitch.”

On his milestone goal, Ronaldo said: “I am very happy. Firstly, because the team won, which was the goal we had. Then the 100 mark and then the 101, with two goals, makes me very happy.

“Now the future is only for God. I feel good, I feel good for playing with these young players.”

The match against Sweden was played behind closed doors with the coronavirus pandemic still making it impossible for fans to attend games across Europe.

