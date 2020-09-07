COVID-19: Two Manchester City players test positive

Related News

Ahead of the resumption of the English Premier League this weekend, two players with former champions Manchester City have tested positive for COVID-19.

The club via an official statement on their website on Monday named Riyad Mahrez and Aymeric Laporte as the affected duo.

The club wrote: “Manchester City FC can confirm that Riyad Mahrez and Aymeric Laporte have tested positive for Covid-19.

“Both players are currently observing a period of self-isolation in accordance with Premier League and UK Government protocol on quarantine. Neither is displaying symptoms of the virus.

“Everyone at the Club wishes Riyad and Aymeric a speedy recovery ahead of their return to training and the new season.”

Fortunately for City, they would not be in action when the Premier League resumes this weekend due to their extended campaign in the Champions League where they were surprisingly knocked out by Lyon in the quarter final after losing 3-1.

Mahrez has already calmed down his fans that there is no cause for alarm over his positive status.

He wrote on his twitter handle: ”Thank you for all the nice messages, I’m good. Stay safe everyone take care of you.”

Thank you for all the nice messages, I'm good. Stay safe everyone take care of you 👍🏼👍🏼 https://t.co/cXICpDEOry — Riyad Mahrez (@Mahrez22) September 7, 2020

The need for extra caution on the part of clubs cannot be overemphasised especially after the announcement that teams will be forced to fulfil fixtures in the event of Covid-19 outbreaks among their squads this season.

The Daily Mail reports the Premier League is determined to get the congested 2020-21 campaign completed on time and as such clubs have been told requests for postponements will be rejected unless they have fewer than 14 players available.

Clubs are also to get a waiver to utilise their Under 21 squads to ensure matches can be played in the case of positive tests for first team players.