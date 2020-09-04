Ex-Super Eagles defender, Ajibade Babalade, is dead

Related News

A former Super Eagles defender, Ajibade Babalade, is dead.

Babalade, 48, died Friday in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital.

Jubril Awolowo, a former Shooting Stars media officer, confirmed the death to PREMIUM TIMES.

This newspaper learnt that Ajibade took ill Thursday and was taken to the University College Hospital Ibadan where he died on Friday.

The Nigeria Football Federation also confirmed the death and mourned the deceased.

“We are sad to announce the shock demise of former @NGSuperEagles defender Ajibade Babalade. Babalade died of cardiac arrest today in Ibadan. May his gentle soul Rest In Peace. Our prayers are with his family.”

We are sad to announce the shock demise of former @NGSuperEagles defender Ajibade Babalade. Babalade died of cardiac arrest today in Ibadan. May his gentle soul Rest In Peace. Our prayers are with his family. pic.twitter.com/1xCofWcZvp — The NFF 🇳🇬 (@thenff) September 4, 2020

The hard tackling retired defender was part of the Super Eagles squad to the 1992 Africa Cup of Nations in Senegal where the national team won the bronze.

Though he is fondly remembered for his exploits at Shooting Stars, Babalade played for a few other teams both locally and internationally.

ALSO READ: NFF confirms two friendly matches for Super Eagles

He started his professional career at Stationery Stores of Lagos but went on to play for Ivoirian side, African Sports, Anyang LG Cheetahs (Korea), SK Sturm Graz (Austria) and Indian club Mohun Bagan AC.

He was also a former manager of the Shooting Stars.