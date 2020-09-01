Arsenal sign another Brazilian defender

Related News

After signing David Luiz from Chelsea last season, Arsenal have completed the signing of another Brazilian defender, Gabriel.

In an official statement on Tuesday, the Gunners confirmed the acquisition of the central defender from French side Lille on a long-term contract.

The 22-year-old Brazilian has already been allocated the number six jersey as Arsenal continue their reinforcements for the new season that gets underway next weekend.

Arsenal’s technical director, Edu, expressed delight after convincing another of his compatriots to come over to North London

He said :“We are delighted to have signed Gabriel. He is a player we have been studying for a while and he was in demand from many clubs, so we are proud to have agreed and completed this transfer with Lille and the player. Gabriel is a player of high quality and Mikel and his coaches are looking forward to integrating him into the club.”

On his part, Arsenal manager, Mikel Arteta, said: “We welcome Gabriel to Arsenal. He has many qualities which will make us stronger as a defensive unit and as a team. He has proved with Lille that he is a defender with many outstanding attributes and we are looking forward to watching him grow as an Arsenal player.”

Gabriel, whose full name is Gabriel dos Santos Magalhaes, started his career in Brazil with Avai FC, before joining Lille in January 2017.

He joins the growing list of Brazilian players in the new Arsenal set up that already includes David Luiz and Willian.