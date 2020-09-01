Arsenal sign another Brazilian defender

Gabriel (Photo Credit: @Arsenal)
Gabriel (Photo Credit: @Arsenal)

After signing David Luiz from Chelsea last season, Arsenal have completed the signing of another Brazilian defender, Gabriel.

In an official statement on Tuesday, the Gunners confirmed the acquisition of the central defender from French side Lille on a long-term contract.

The 22-year-old Brazilian has already been allocated the number six jersey as Arsenal continue their reinforcements for the new season that gets underway next weekend.

Arsenal’s technical director, Edu, expressed delight after convincing another of his compatriots to come over to North London

He said :“We are delighted to have signed Gabriel. He is a player we have been studying for a while and he was in demand from many clubs, so we are proud to have agreed and completed this transfer with Lille and the player. Gabriel is a player of high quality and Mikel and his coaches are looking forward to integrating him into the club.”

On his part, Arsenal manager, Mikel Arteta, said: “We welcome Gabriel to Arsenal. He has many qualities which will make us stronger as a defensive unit and as a team. He has proved with Lille that he is a defender with many outstanding attributes and we are looking forward to watching him grow as an Arsenal player.”

Gabriel, whose full name is Gabriel dos Santos Magalhaes, started his career in Brazil with Avai FC, before joining Lille in January 2017.

He joins the growing list of Brazilian players in the new Arsenal set up that already includes David Luiz and Willian.

Advertisement

PT Mag Campaign AD

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

TEXT AD: To advertise here . Call Willie +2347088095401...

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application