Arsenal Vs Liverpool LIVE UPDATES: Gunner, Reds Battle For Community Shield

Even though many do not reckon with the Community Shield as a silverware worth breaking the neck for, Arsenal and Liverpool are expected to give a good shot when both teams clash at Wembley on Saturday in the season-opening contest.
While Liverpool are playing for the Community Shield as emphatic champions of the Premier League, Arsenal, masters of the FA Cup are back again for this following their Cup triumph just a few weeks back.
Both Jurgen Klopp and Mikel Arteta will be happy to go into the new season with the right momentum and winning the Community Shield will be a good tonic to face another packed-full football calendar ahead.
Saturday’s match is also set to be one of the last chances both managers have to look at their full squads before the new season begins.
There have been some new arrivals at both clubs and they ought to get a chance today especially Willian who joined Arsenal after running his contract at Chelsea.
Stay with PREMIUM TIMES for the Live Updates…
Kick-off is 4.30.
LIVE UPDATE
Game already underway at Wembley but still goalless
Arsenal slightly dominating the early exchanges… Ball possession: Arsenal: 58%, Liverpool: 42%..
James Milner sees his shot deflected off target as Liverpool continue to fight for an equaliser
Sadio Mane with a chance also for Liverpool but it is stil Arsenal 1-0 Liverpool
We are gradually approaching half Time and Arsenal are holding on to their slim one goal lead scored by Aubameyang in the 12th minute
Ball possession: Arsenal: 42%, Liverpool: 58%
Half Time.. Arsenal 1-0 Liverpool
Second half underway as Arsenal get the game back on
Arsenal goalkeeper Martinez rushes out for a quick save
Liverpool came from behind to force a penalty shoot out in last season’s Community Shield against Manchester City but they finally lost
Saka does well to get a pass to Miles who balloons his effort wide
Arsenal have two shots on target while Liverpool even with eight attempts have none on target
Mane with a good chance but Martinez makes a brave save for Arsenal
Hector Bellerin has been replaced by Cedric
For Liverpool Neco Williams is leaving the field to be replaced by Takumi Minamino while James Milner gives way for Naby Keita
Free kick for Arsenal as Keita commits a foul
Still Arsenal 1-0 Liverpool
Minamino tries a shot from distance but Maetinez makes an easy save
Liverpool win a free kick from a promising position but Arsenal clear for a corner kick
Goal.. Minamimo gets the equaliser for Liverpool
VAR check and the goal stands so Arsenal 1-1 Liverpool
Liverpool looking to get in front after getting that equaliser
Takumi Minamino is the first player to score his first ever goal for Liverpool at Wembley Stadium, with this his 15th appearance for the Reds in all competitions.
Martinez denies Sadio Mane again
A flurry of substitution by the two teams
Roberto Firmino replaced by Curtis Jones and
Free kick for Arsenal.. Mane with a high challenge with his boot
Three minutes added time