COVID-19: Pogba Tests Positive

Paul Pogba
Manchester United star, Paul Pogba, has emerged as the latest high-profile sports personality to test positive for coronavirus.

This latest development, as reported by Sky Sports, has seen Pogba being dropped from France’s squad ahead of the Nations League games against Sweden and Croatia.

France head coach Didier Deschamps confirmed Pogba’s positive status after he announced the squad for the games on Thursday.

Deschamps said: “I had to make a last-minute change to this list, because Paul Pogba was planned to be in this list but unfortunately for him, he took a test (for COVID-19) yesterday which turned out to be positive today, so at the last minute he was replaced by Eduardo Camavinga.”

Aside from Pogba, Tottenham midfielder Tanguy Ndombele is also said to have been withdrawn from the France squad, after also testing positive for coronavirus.

France were scheduled to play Sweden in Solna on September 5 and Croatia in Paris on September 8.

Earlier in the week, the world fastest man Usain Bolt also tested positive for COVID-19 after hosting his 34th birthday.

France squad in full

Goalkeepers: Hugo Lloris (Tottenham Hotspur), Mike Maignan (Lille), Steve Mandanda (Marseille).

Defenders: Lucas Hernandez (Bayern Munich), Léo Dubois (Lyon), Presnel Kimpembe (PSG), Clément Lenglet (FC Barcelona), Dayot Upamecano (RB Leipzig), Raphaël Varane (Real Madrid), Lucas Digne (Everton), Ferland Mendy (Real Madrid).

Midfielders: Moussa Sissoko (Tottenham Hotspur), Houssem Aouar (Lyon), Steven Nzonzi (Rennes), Eduardo Camavinga (Rennes), Adrien Rabiot (Juventus), N’Golo Kanté (Chelsea).

Forwards: Olivier Giroud (Chelsea), Wissam Ben Yedder (AS Monaco), Kylian Mbappé (PSG), Antoine Griezmann (FC Barcelona), Anthony Martial (Manchester United), Jonathan Ikoné (Lille).

