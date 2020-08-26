NPFL: Kwara United move excites Bashiru Olawale

Related News

Former Nasarawa United defender, Bashiru Olawale, has expressed great delight at having successfully completed his move from Lafia to Kwara United ahead of the 2020/21 Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) season.

Though there is no specific date yet for the resumption of the new NPFL season, most of the teams are leaving nothing to chance and have been busy in the transfer market.

One of the teams that have shown great intent for the 2020/21 season is Kwara United, going by the quality additions they have made in the transfer window.

Bashiru, one of the recruits signed by the Ilorin-based team, told PREMIUM TIMES that he is excited to be part of the Kwara United team being assembled to challenge for honours next season.

“I am glad and very happy to be among the new signings made by Kwara United, it is a good move for me and I am ready to make the best use of this latest opportunity.”

Aside from playing for Nasarawa United, Bashiru has also starred for other top teams like MFM and Lobi Stars in the NPFL and CAF Champions League, and said he is ready to work extra hard to excel with the Harmony Boys.

“Of course I know I have to work extra hard, I promise to give my very best to the club and make sure I contribute my quota to the club’s success,” the central defender added.

Kwara United were struggling in the league, languishing close to the bottom of the table, before the coronavirus pandemic led to the abrupt cancellation of the 2019/20 season.

Bashiru in action for Nasarawa United

This may have informed their aggressive moves to get more quality players for next season.

Bashir after signing for Kwara United

Some of the new recruits at Kwara United include ex-Super Eagles goalkeeper Dele Aiyenugba, free-kick specialist Afeez Nosri, and Michael Ohanu.