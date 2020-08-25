Lionel Messi ‘demands Barcelona exit’

Related News

Though many thought it is a union that would last forever, Lionel Messi is reported to have demanded an immediate exit from Barcelona after nearly two decades with the Spanish club.

The Associated Press on Tuesday reported that the revered football superstar has already sent in documents suggesting he already has his mind made up to continue his football career elsewhere.

Messi’s decision to dump Barcelona for another club is coming 11 days after the annihilation suffered by the Catalan club at the hands of Bayern Munich in the Champions League.

Bayern thrashed Barcelona 8-2 in the quarter-final before eventually winning the Champions League at the weekend.

Aside from being one of the worst defeats in Messi’s career for both club and country, it also capped a difficult season for Barcelona – the first without a title since 2007-08.

Already, Barcelona have sacked their coach and appointed Ronald Koeman and has relieved Eric Abidal of his job as technical director.

Even with the planned move to ship out many ageing players from the club to allow for some fresh blood, Messi appears not convinced, hence his move to demand a move away from Barcelona where he has spent his entire career.

While many await to see where Messi would be heading to for the next phase of his football career, his remarkable achievements all at Barcelona are too profound to be forgotten.

Since starting out in Barcelona’s Academy in 2003, Messi has not played for another club. Among other things, he won a record six Ballon d’Or awards during his time at Barcelona.

He helped the club win 10 Spanish league titles and four Champions League crowns also.

Messi, who is Barca’s all-time top scorer, has a contract with the Catalans until 2021 but reports suggest there are clauses in his contract that permits his exit.