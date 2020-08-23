Bayern Munich win sixth Champions League trophy

Bayern Munich [PHOTO CREDIT: @FCBayernEN]
Bayern Munich celebrate sixth Champions League trophy [PHOTO CREDIT: @FCBayernEN]

Bayern Munich have secured their sixth Champions League trophy after they did just enough to beat PSG 1-0 in Sunday’s final in Lisbon.

For the first time since the restart of football after the coronavirus lockdown, Bayern Munich failed to score in the first half of a game. But it really did not matter as Kingsley Coman headed in what was the winning goal in the 59th minute.

Having both beaten their semifinal opponents 3-0 respectively, many had predicted a high-scoring final contest in Lisbon.

However, though pockets of chances were created in the first half, both sides just could not find the back of the net.

Kylian Mbappe missed a glorious chance to give PSG the lead on the stroke of halftime but his low drive went straight at Bayern keeper, Manuel Neuer.

Neuer, one of the five members of the Bayern 2013 winning team, had made a superb double save to thwart Neymar earlier on.

At the other end, Bayern’s top scorer, Robert Lewandowski, fired against the post and then headed straight at keeper Keylor Navas as the first half ended in frenetic fashion.

Bayern had more of the ball possession and their dominance finally counted just before the hour-mark when Joshua Kimmich’s well-timed cross was headed in by Coman.

Coman is the fifth Frenchman to score in a UEFA Champions League final.

Kingsley Coman Scored the only goal for Bayern as they defeated PSG in the 2020 Champions league final [Credit: @ChampionsLeague on Twitter]

With Sunday’s win, Bayern are the first side in European Cup/Champions League history to win 100 per cent of their games in a single campaign en route to lifting the trophy (11 wins).

Bayern Munich wins 2020 Champions League. [Credit: @ChampionsLeague on Twitter]

For PSG, the wait for their first Champions League trophy continues as Olympique Marseille remain the only French club to win the priceless silverware.

