Europa League: Sevilla emerge champions again

Spanish side, Sevilla, confirmed their rating as the masters of the Europa League as they added another title to their collection on Friday night.

The LaLiga side emerged victorious in the five-goal thriller against Inter Milan; winning the epic final played in Cologne, 3-2.

As predicted by many, Friday’s final got off to a thrilling start with Inter getting the first goal through Romelu Lukaku.

Lukaku was clumsily brought down by Diego Carlos in the 4th minute and the Belgian expertly converted the resultant penalty kick to score the fastest goal ever in an Europa League Final.

After the early setback, Sevilla fought back and goals from Luuk de Jong in the 13th and 33rd saw the Spanish team turn the game on its head.

Moments later, Inter were back on terms as Diego Godin fired in the equaliser

The goal by the Uruguayan saw him became only the sixth player in history to score in both a Champions League and Europa League Final.

The first half ended in 2-2 stalemate thus wetting the appetite of fans for an explosive second half.

While both teams came all out to seal victory, it was Sevilla that hit the target as Diego Carlos made amends for the penalty he cost his team as he scored what turned out to be the winning goal.

Sevilla FC [PHOTO CREDIT: @EuropaLeague]

Antonio Conte tried to salvage the game as he introduced Nigeria’s Victor Moses in the 76th minute but the on-loan Chelsea star could not save the Nerazzurri from going down in what was their first major Final since 2010.

Inter nonetheless are first Italian side to reach this stage since it was called the UEFA Cup.

Sevilla got her name inscribed on the trophy [PHOTO CREDIT: @EuropaLeague]

Sevilla, on the other hand, are serial winners, emerging victorious from all five previous finals before adding yet another title Friday night.