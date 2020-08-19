Bayern beat Lyon to join PSG in Champions League final

Related News

Bayern Munich have progressed to the final of this season’s UEFA Champions League following their 3-0 trouncing of Lyon on Wednesday night at the Estadio Jose Alvalade in Lisbon.

The Bundesliga champions were the favourites going into what was their 12th Champions League semifinal appearance and they did not disappoint as they confidently dispatched their French opponents.

Serge Gnabry continued from where he stopped against Barcelona as the former Arsenal forward got two first-half goals for Bayern.

The 25-year-old broke the deadlock in the 18th minute in sensational fashion after a good run before releasing a rising shot that the Lyon goalkeeper had no answer for.

Gnabry was on target again in the 33rd, this time he was at the right place at the right time to poke off a Lopes block, off a Robert Lewandowski effort.

Lyon had a couple of great chances but were unable to convert them as Bayern went into the half time break with a two-goal advantage

Based on the first half result, many were already looking out for another massacre but Lyon held their own until the 88th minute when their defence was breached again and Lewandowski made it 3-0 for the German champions.

With his goal, the Polish striker ensured he has scored in every Champions League game this season and also became only the second player to score more than 15 Champions League goals in a single campaign after Cristiano Ronaldo.

Robert Lewandowski has scored in 𝗘𝗩𝗘𝗥𝗬 UCL game this season 🔥🔥🔥#UCL pic.twitter.com/5JVIWH1HCu — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) August 19, 2020

For Bayern, they have extended their unbeaten run across all competitions to 29 games and now need one more all-important victory in the final against PSG to seal their sixth Champions League title.

The will the 11th time Bayern will play in the final of the European Cup/Champions League.

The Champions League final is billed for Sunday.