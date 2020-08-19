2021 AFCON Qualifiers: Super Eagles, others get new dates

Related News

The Super Eagles will play their next 2021 African Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifier in November following the revised qualification schedule issued by the Confederation of African Football (CAF).

Instead of the earlier announced dates, the Super Eagles will now play Sierra Leone home and away between November 9 and 17.

The changes in dates for the AFCON qualifiers were approved during CAF’s Emergency Committee meeting on Wednesday.

The continent’s football governing body also approved new dates for the group stage of the qualifiers for the FIFA World Cup, Qatar 2022.

A busy schedule awaits the participating teams with double-headers from November 2020 through to November 2021 in the battle for spots to the final tournament of the two competitions.

The schedules for the two competitions have had to be revised in light of the COVID-19 outbreak which halted many sporting activities across the continent and beyond.

For Cameroon 2021, the qualifiers resume from November 9 to 17 with the Day 3 & 4 matches whilst the penultimate and ultimate matches take place from March 22 to 30, 2021.

The 40 teams in contention for the five slots for Qatar 2022 will commence the journey between May 31 and June 15, 2021, with the Day 1 & 2 matches.

From August 30 till September 7, 2021, the Day 3 & 4 matches are expected to take place with Day 5 & 6 matches fixed for October 4 to 12, 2021.

The Playoff matches have been scheduled for November 8 to 16, 2021.

Meanwhile, CAF is monitoring the situation closely and working with the relevant authorities with regards to hosting of the matches, and will make pronouncements accordingly in the event of developments that will affect playing a match at the designated venue.

In the race for qualification for AFCON 2021, Nigeria currently leads in group L with six points from two games.