Europa League: Victor Moses qualifies for final with Inter Milan

Related News

Inter Milan are through to the final of the Europa League following their emphatic 5-0 win over Shaktar Donesk on Monday night at the Merkur Spiel-Arena.

Two goals from Romelu Lukaku and another two from Lauarto Martinez helped Antonio Conte’s men zoom into the final in a spectacular fashion.

After narrowly losing the Serie A title to Juventus, Inter are desperate to end their season on a high and that perhaps explains the seriousness they attached to Monday’s semifinal tie.

READ ALSO:

It was Martinez that headed Inter into the lead in the 19th minute.

Though there were a couple of chances afterwards, the first half failed to produce more goals.

It was in the second half that Inter seized the momentum to pump in four goals.

The goals rush started in the 64th minute as D’Ambrosio doubled Inter’s lead.

Martinez popped up with his second goal of the night in the 74th minute before Lukaku rounded up the game with his two goals in the 78th and 84th minutes respectively.

Nigeria’s Victor Moses was introduced into the game in the 81st minute.

Inter will challenge the team that has the most triumph in the Europa League, Sevilla, in the final match to be played on Friday.