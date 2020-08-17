Europa League: Victor Moses qualifies for final with Inter Milan

Victor Moses
Victor Moses (PHOTO CREDIT: @VictorMoses)

Inter Milan are through to the final of the Europa League following their emphatic 5-0 win over Shaktar Donesk on Monday night at the Merkur Spiel-Arena.

Two goals from Romelu Lukaku and another two from Lauarto Martinez helped Antonio Conte’s men zoom into the final in a spectacular fashion.

After narrowly losing the Serie A title to Juventus, Inter are desperate to end their season on a high and that perhaps explains the seriousness they attached to Monday’s semifinal tie.

READ ALSO: Europa League: Sevilla beat Man United to final ticket

It was Martinez that headed Inter into the lead in the 19th minute.

Though there were a couple of chances afterwards, the first half failed to produce more goals.

It was in the second half that Inter seized the momentum to pump in four goals.

The goals rush started in the 64th minute as D’Ambrosio doubled Inter’s lead.

Martinez popped up with his second goal of the night in the 74th minute before Lukaku rounded up the game with his two goals in the 78th and 84th minutes respectively.

Nigeria’s Victor Moses was introduced into the game in the 81st minute.

Inter will challenge the team that has the most triumph in the Europa League, Sevilla, in the final match to be played on Friday.

Advertisement

PT Mag Campaign AD

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

TEXT AD: To advertise here . Call Willie +2347088095401...

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application