Barcelona sacks coach

Though it was anticipated by all after the heavy defeat they suffered last Friday, Barcelona have officially parted ways with their erstwhile manager Quique Setién.

The Catalan giants have endured a disappointing run under Setién which saw them lose the LaLiga title to Real Madrid before they were disgraced out of the Champions League by Bayern Munich.

In an official statement released on their website on Monday, Barcelona confirmed that a replacement is already being shopped for Setién.

The statement read: “The Board of Directors have agreed that Quique Setién is no longer the first-team coach.

“This is the first decision within a wider restructuring of the first team which will be agreed between the current technical secretary and the new coach, who will be announced in the coming days.”

Setién spent only seven months in charge at Barcelona having officially taken over from Ernesto Valverde on January 13.

During his seven months in charge Camp Nou, Setién coached the first team in 25 matches: 19 in the league, three in the Champions League and three in the Copa del Rey.

He won 16 matches, drew four and lost five.

Already there are reports that Ronald Koeman is top on the list of coaches being considered to take over at Barcelona.

Koeman was a legend in his playing days and is an experienced coach presently handling the Dutch national team.

Mauricho Pochettino, Laurent Blanc, who is another ex-Barca player, and Barca B head coach Garcia Pimienta, are some of the other names that have been linked to the now vacant position.