Mikel joins Stoke City

Former Super Eagles captain, John Obi Mikel, has joined Championship side Stoke City.

Mikel is Stoke City’s fourth signing of the summer.

Morgan Fox, James Chester, and Steven Fletcher were the earlier signings by Stoke City before they added the Nigerian midfielder.

Stoke City Manager Michael O’Neill on Monday told the club’s official website he was delighted to have been able to convince Mikel to come over to help their promotion push back to the Premier League having failed in that bid last season.

He said: “We’re delighted to bring John to the Club. His playing career speaks for itself and underlines his caliber as a player.

“I was really impressed with him when we met for the first time and he outlined what he wants from the next phase of his career.”

“We spent four hours talking and he made it clear he wants to get back into the Premier League and finish his career there and hopefully he can do that with Stoke City.”

Mikel is indeed a worthy addition to Stoke City going by his wealth of experience.

While he was at Chelsea, the Nigerian star made more than 370 appearances for the Blues, helping them to land the Premier League title twice, as well as three FA Cups, the Champions League, and Europa League.

This is the second championship club Mikel would be signing for. After an uneventful spell in China, he played for Middlesbrough on a short-term deal in January 2019, making 19 appearances.

Stoke City have a couple of Nigerian players like Seyi Olofijana, Osaze Odemwingie, and lately Oghenekaro Etebo that have played for them at different times.

Before this latest move, Mikel last played for Turkish Super Lig side Trabzonspor.