Europa League: Sevilla beat Man United to final ticket

Spanish side Sevilla have qualified for the final of the Europa League after they came from behind to beat Manchester United 2-1 on Sunday night.

Bruno Fernandes gave United the lead from the penalty spot in the 9th minute but Suso fired in the equaliser for Sevilla in the 26th minute.

Sevilla sealed their place in the final when Luuk de Jong scored what proved to be the winning goal in the 78th minute.

This happens to be the first goal in 12 games for Jong.

Sunday’s meeting was only the third European meeting between Manchester United and Sevilla and it was not as entertaining as many would have wished.

In the earlier meetings, United forced Sevilla to a barren draw in Spain only to lose 2-1 in the reverse fixture at Old Trafford.

It is in this light United did not want to leave anything to chance and good for them they were awarded that early penalty that was converted by Fernandes.

The penalty against Sevilla was United’s 22nd across all competitions this season and many believe the Red Devils have largely been lucky all the while.

Sevilla FC [PHOTO CREDIT: @EuropaLeague]

However, even after falling behind, Sevilla who have qualified for the final and even gone on to win the trophy in the last three times they got to the semi-final never panicked as they worked their equaliser before sealing victory.

Nigerian striker Odion Ighalo was introduced in the 90th minute as he replaced Mason Greenwood but there was nothing the former Super Eagles star could do salvage the situation.

Sunday’s defeat also effectively ended the chance of Ighalo winning a silverware in his loan spell with United.

Though Ighalo is out with United, another Nigerian Victor Moses will be hoping to get it right with Inter Milan who will be playing the other semifinal against Shaktar Donesk.