Barcelona vs Bayern Munich (LIVE UPDATES): German, Spanish rivalry reignited

After the RB Leipzig and Atletico Madrid entertaining quarter final tie, another German, Spanish contest is set to light up the UEFA Champions League tonight.

This time Lionel Messi and his Barcelona teammates will be facing an in-form Bayern Munich which boasts of superstars like Robert Lewandowski among many others.

This is the penultimate quarterfinal game of the Champions League and depending on how the results go, an all-German final is a huge possibility.

Going into the quarter-final contest, Bayern and Barca enjoyed different fortunes in their domestic campaigns.

While the former claimed an astonishing eight consecutive title, the latter was dethroned by rivals Real Madrid.

That said, both Barcelona and Bayern Munich have waited for too long at least by their own standards to win the Champions League and they really want to do just that this season.

Though they have won it five times, Barcelona last lifted the Champions League trophy in 2015.

As for Bayern Munich, it is now seven years ago since they last won the Champions League and they have also won the coveted trophy on five occasions.

It is expected that the Estadio da Luz will witness a great game tonight.

Stay with PREMIUM TIMES for the Live Updates.

Kickoff is 8.00 p.m.

LIVE UPDATE

Starting line ups

Barcelona: Ter Stegen; Semedo, Pique, Lenglet, Alba; Busquets, Sergi Roberto, De Jong; Griezmann; Messi, Suarez.

Bayern: Neuer; Kimmich, Boateng, Alaba, Davies; Goretzka, Thiago; Coman, Muller, Gnabry; Lewandowski

 

