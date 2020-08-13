Champions League: RB Leipzig knock out Atletico Madrid

The fairy tale run of RB Leipzig in the UEFA Champions League continued on Thursday night as the German side piped Atletico Madrid 2-1 to qualify for the semi final.

This is the first time RB Leipzig are making it as far as the quarter final and many thought they had gotten to their final bus stop as they would face Atletico Madrid.

However the German side showed they meant business as they stormed into the lead five minutes into the second half after the first 45 minutes failed to provide any goal.

D. Olmo got the opening goal and RB Leipzig held unto their slim lead until the 71st minute when Atletico equalised from the penalty spot.

While it was looking like it was going to be a long night and the game would extend into extra time, Adams in the 88th minute scored what proved to be the crucial winning goal.

While the German team celebrate their progress into the semi-final it was all tears for Diego Simeone’s men who were responsible for the ouster of defending champions, Liverpool.

Interestingly, there is still another quarter final fixture with pitches another German team against a Spanish opposition.

It is the much talked about Bayern Munich vs Barcelona tie which many have predicted will be be explosive. That game will be played on Friday.

