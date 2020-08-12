Late goals help PSG qualify for Champions League semi-final

Related News

PSG qualified for the semi-final of the 2019/2020 UEFA Champions League semi-final Wednesday night following a 2-1 victory over Atalanta.

The Parisians left it late after they conceded in the first half of the encounter.

Mario Pasalic put the Italian team ahead in the 27th minute of the match played in Lisbon, Portugal.

The star-studded PSG team led by Brazilian Neymar piled the pressure on their opponents but could not get the equaliser until the 90th minute.

Marquinhos scored the equaliser before substitute Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting scored the winning goal in injury time.

PSG are now the first team to qualify for the semi-final of this season’s Champions League. Other quart-final matches will be played from Thursday.