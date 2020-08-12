Late goals help PSG qualify for Champions League semi-final

PSG team celebrate late goal against Pasalic to qualify for Champions League semi-final. [PHOTO CREDIT: Official Twitter page of PSG]
PSG team celebrate late goal against Pasalic to qualify for Champions League semi-final. [PHOTO CREDIT: Official Twitter page of PSG]

PSG qualified for the semi-final of the 2019/2020 UEFA Champions League semi-final Wednesday night following a 2-1 victory over Atalanta.

The Parisians left it late after they conceded in the first half of the encounter.

Mario Pasalic put the Italian team ahead in the 27th minute of the match played in Lisbon, Portugal.

The star-studded PSG team led by Brazilian Neymar piled the pressure on their opponents but could not get the equaliser until the 90th minute.

Marquinhos scored the equaliser before substitute Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting scored the winning goal in injury time.

PSG are now the first team to qualify for the semi-final of this season’s Champions League. Other quart-final matches will be played from Thursday.

Advertisement

PT Mag Campaign AD

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

TEXT AD: To advertise here . Call Willie +2347088095401...

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application