Sevilla, Shakhtar Donetsk reach Europa League semi-finals

Sevilla midfielder Lucas Ocampos headed a late goal to snatch a 1-0 win over Wolverhampton Wanderers as they reached the Europa League semi-finals on Tuesday.

In the night’s other quarter-final clash, Shakhtar Donetsk blitzed FC Basel 4-1 to set up a semi-final clash against Italian giants, Inter Milan.

Sevilla’s victory was after the English side paid the price for an early penalty kick miss.

Raul Jimenez saw his hesitant penalty kick easily saved by goalkeeper Bono in the 13th minute of the single leg tie.

Wolves failed to muster a shot on target after that as former Real Madrid and Spain coach Julen Lopetegui’s side took control.

Five-times winners Sevilla, who will face Manchester United in the last four in Cologne on Sunday, enjoyed 73 percent of possession.

They won 14 corner-kicks to none for Wolves in a one-sided game.

Wolves, playing in their first European quarter-final for 48 years, appeared to feel the effects of a marathon season which saw them play 59 matches.

These include 17 in the Europa League, starting at home to Crusaders on July 25 last year.

Yet the Midlands team made a promising start with Adama Traore at the centre of things.

Having set up an early chance which Raul Jimenez headed straight at Bono, the Spaniard powered into the area and was tripped from behind by Diego Carlos.

Jimenez, who usually waits for the goalkeeper to move, appeared caught in two minds and his effort was comfortably stopped by Bono with a dive to his left.

It was the Mexican’s first penalty kick miss for Wolves after converting his previous eight efforts.

Sevilla dominated the match after that, passing the ball around in the centre of the pitch, but it was fairly unproductive possession and they created few openings.

The second half was a similar story with Wolves apparently happy to allow Sevilla to knock the ball around in midfield.

But the Spaniards grew more dangerous towards the end and broke through with two minutes left.

Their 13th corner-kick was rolled to Ever Banega and he curled a cross into the area which Ocampos flicked past goalkeeper Rui Patricio.

in the other match, goals from Brazilians Junior Moraes, Taison, Alan Patrick and Dodo gave Shakhtar Donetsk the win in a one-sided last eight clash.

The Ukrainian champions will take on Inter Milan in Duesseldorf on Monday after Sunday’s semi-final in Cologne between 2017 Europa League winners Manchester United and Sevilla.

Both sides have won Europe’s second-tier competition a record five times.

The final is set for August 21 in Cologne.

Shakhtar Donetsk, who won Europe’s second-tier club competition in 2009, missed a string of chances to triumph by an even bigger margin.

This went on as they dominated the match with crisp one-touch passing and superior close control.

Moraes headed the Ukrainian side into a second minute lead after a howler by FC Basel’s Serbian goalkeeper Djordje Nikolic.

He was beaten to the ball by the striker after rushing off his line to meet a Marlos corner-kick.

Nikolic made amends with several good saves in the first half but was powerless in the 22nd minute when Taison capped a lightning Shakhtar break with a deflected shot.

This was after good work by Marlos and a clever dummy by Patrick.

Marcos Antonio rattled the woodwork with a long range effort in the 40th minute, before Shakhtar Donetsk took their foot off the pedal in the second half.

They seemed contented with keeping possession as their rivals chased shadows.

Still, Patrick made it 3-0 with a 75th minute penalty kick after Yannick Marchand fouled live-wire Taison in the area.

Right-back Dodo added the fourth in the 89th minute, with the goal awarded after a VAR check for offside.

Substitute Ricky van Wolfswinkel netted a stoppage time consolation for FC Basel from close range, but the Swiss side had little to cheer after being blown away by their opponents.

(Reuters/NAN)