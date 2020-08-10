Europa League: Man United, Inter through to semifinal

Related News

The Nigerian duo of Victor Moses and Odion Igahlo have secured berths in the semifinal of the Europa League with Inter Milan and Manchester United respectively.

While Moses was in action as Inter piped Bayern Leverkusen 2-1 on Monday night at the Merkur Spiel-Arena, Ighalo was completely overlooked as United labored to an extra time 1-0 win over Danish club, FC Copenhagen.

Both Inter Milan and United missed out on domestic trophies in Italy and England; hence the Europa League is the only remaining silverware in what has been a largely challenging season all thanks to the coronavirus pandemic.

In the Inter versus Leverkusen duel, Antonio Conte’s men did themselves a lot of good racing to a two-goal lead inside 21 minutes.

Nicolo Barella set the tone with his 15th-minute strike before Romelu Lukaku continued his superb goal scoring adding to the tally six minutes afterwards.

Kai Havertz who has been linked with a possible transfer to many clubs in England showed why he is in hot demand as he pulled one back for the German team.

While expectations were high for a more explosive second half, there turned to be no more goals but Inter had done just enough to progress to the semi-final.

⚫️🔵 Inter reach their first UEFA competition semi-final since their victorious @ChampionsLeague run in 2009/10 🎉🎉🎉 👀 Are the Nerazzurri going all the way again? #UEL — UEFA Europa League (@EuropaLeague) August 10, 2020

For the United game, the Red Devils and their Danish opponents fired blank in the entire 90 minutes.

United needed a penalty in the 95th before Bruno Fernandes converted it and ensured that they qualify for the semifinal.

Two more semifinalists will emerge from Tuesday’s quarter-final games which pitches Wolverhampton against Sevilla as well as Shartak Donetsk against Basel.