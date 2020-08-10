Europa League: Man United, Inter through to semifinal

Manchester United - Fc Copenhagen
Manchester United - Fc Copenhagen (PHOTO CREDIT: Twitter @ManU)

The Nigerian duo of Victor Moses and Odion Igahlo have secured berths in the semifinal of the Europa League with Inter Milan and Manchester United respectively.

While Moses was in action as Inter piped Bayern Leverkusen 2-1 on Monday night at the Merkur Spiel-Arena, Ighalo was completely overlooked as United labored to an extra time 1-0 win over Danish club, FC Copenhagen.

Both Inter Milan and United missed out on domestic trophies in Italy and England; hence the Europa League is the only remaining silverware in what has been a largely challenging season all thanks to the coronavirus pandemic.

In the Inter versus Leverkusen duel, Antonio Conte’s men did themselves a lot of good racing to a two-goal lead inside 21 minutes.

Nicolo Barella set the tone with his 15th-minute strike before Romelu Lukaku continued his superb goal scoring adding to the tally six minutes afterwards.

Kai Havertz who has been linked with a possible transfer to many clubs in England showed why he is in hot demand as he pulled one back for the German team.

While expectations were high for a more explosive second half, there turned to be no more goals but Inter had done just enough to progress to the semi-final.

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

For the United game, the Red Devils and their Danish opponents fired blank in the entire 90 minutes.

United needed a penalty in the 95th before Bruno Fernandes converted it and ensured that they qualify for the semifinal.

Two more semifinalists will emerge from Tuesday’s quarter-final games which pitches Wolverhampton against Sevilla as well as Shartak Donetsk against Basel.

Advertisement

PT Mag Campaign AD

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

TEXT AD: To advertise here . Call Willie +2347088095401...

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application