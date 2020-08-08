Juventus sack Sarri after Champions League exit

Related News

Juventus have officially announced that they have parted ways with their erstwhile coach, Maurizio Sarri.

Predictions that an early exit from the UEFA Champions League may cost Sarri his job as the Juventus coach was fulfilled on Saturday.

The 61-year-old was relieved of his job less than 24 hours after Juventus were edged out in the Round of 16 of the Champions League by Olympique Lyonnais.

The statement from Juve read: “Juventus Football Club announces that Maurizio Sarri has been relieved of his post as coach of the First Team.

“The club would like to thank the coach for having written a new page in Juventus’ history with the victory of the ninth-consecutive championship, the culmination of a personal journey that led him to climb all the divisions of Italian football.”

Before Saturday’s decision, the future of Sarri at Juventus had always been up for discussion as the Old Lady never looked as convincing under the former Chelsea manager who had been struggling to impose his famous ‘Sarriball’ style on the squad.

Sarri’s job was already under threat after losing the Italian Supercup to Lazio in December, then the Coppa Italia Final to Napoli in June.

However, Friday night’s Champions League exit to Olympique Lyonnais proved the final straw, going out on away goals after a 1-0 first-leg defeat and 2-1 second-leg victory.

Reports are already suggesting that former Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Potchettino is one of the top coaches being considered to take over from Sarri.