Champions League: City knock out Madrid as Ronaldo crashes with Juventus

Related News

After conquering their respective leagues, Real Madrid and Juventus have been denied the chance of doing same in the Champions League.

In their respective second leg Round of 16 tie on Friday night, Real and Juventus failed to get the desired results that would have seen them progress in the Champions league.

Instead, it was Manchester City that took advantage of two costly mistakes by Raphael Varane to beat Real Madrid 2-1 in their Champions League last 16 second leg on Friday.

City thus advance to the quarterfinals as Pep Guardiola came out on top in his duel with Zinedine Zidane.

In Turin, it was more painful for Cristiano Ronaldo as his spectacular display was still not enough to save Juventus from exiting the Champions League.

The Portuguese scored two goals that helped Juventus beat Lyon 2-1 but it was not enough as the French side progressed on the away goal rule.

Interestingly, Manchester City and Lyon will be up against each other in one of the quarter final pairings