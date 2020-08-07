Champions League (LIVE UPDATES): Real Madrid battle Manchester City for Quarter Final ticket

Related News

LaLiga champions Real Madrid will be looking to overturn a 2-1 first-leg deficit as they go head on against Manchester City for the second leg of their last-16 Champions League tonight.

City did their ambition for a maiden Champions League title lots of good when they recorded an impressive victory when they visited Bernabeu back in February.

This means that Madrid have plenty to do if they are to advance to the quarter-finals of the competition once again.

These two teams have met on five previous occasions, with Madrid leading the head-to-head record, two victories to one, while there have also been two draws.

City appears more desperate going into the game as they have failed to retain both the EPL and FA Cup titles they won last season.

It is expected that Pep Guardiola’s men will throw all they’ve got to this game but nothing suggests that they would have it easy against the most successful team as far as the UEFA Champions League is concerned.

Kick off is 8.00pm

Line ups

Real Madrid starting XI: Courtois, Carvajal, Militao, Varane, Mendy, Casemiro, Kroos, Modric, Rodrygo, Hazard, Benzema.

Manchester City starting XI vs Real Madrid: Ederson, Walker, Fernandinho (C), Laporte, Cancelo, Rodrigo, Gundogan, De Bruyne, Foden, Sterling, Jesus.

Bench: Bravo, Stones, Zinchenko, Bernardo, Mahrez, Otamendi, Garcia, Doyle, Harwood-Bellis, Palmer, Bernabe.

Kickoff at the Etihad!!! Real Madrid get the game underway

Manchester City with the first throw-in of the game

Real Madrid dominating the early proceedings at the moment… Ball possession: Manchester City: 23%, Real Madrid: 77%.

A chance for City.. Kevin de Bryune with a shot and it has been deflected for a corner kick

GOAL…. Raheem Sterling gives City the lead in the 8th minute

A schoolboy error by Varane gifts City the lead.. its now 3-1 aggregate in favour of Pep Guardiola’s men

City pushing for another goal but Real Madrid have been able to clear their lines

Chance… Luka Modric fails to find the target with a shot from outside the box