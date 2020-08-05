Europa League: Ighalo, Moses through to quarter-finals with United, Inter

Odion Ighalo
Odion Ighalo

The chances of seeing a Nigerian lift the Europa League trophy this season is still very much on track following the victories recorded by the duo of Odion Ighalo and Victor Moses with their respective teams on Wednesday night.

While Ighalo was in the starting line up as Manchester United came from behind to beat Austrian side LASK 2-1 at Old Trafford, Moses was on the bench all through as Inter Milan piped Getafe 2-0.

Both United and Inter Milan have advanced into the quarter-final stage following their respective wins on Wednesday.

At the Theatre of Dreams, Manchester United clawed back their way to beat LASK 2-1 thus sealing their spot in the Europa League quarter-final with a 7-1 victory on aggregate.

With a 5-0 cushion from the first leg, which was played nearly five months earlier before the coronavirus pandemic halted the season, United literally had one leg in the quarter-final.

However, it was the visitors who took the lead thanks to Philipp Wiesinger’s stunning strike in the 55th minute.

However, United, who were far from their usual best, hit back 93 seconds later through Jesse Lingard (57) before substitute Anthony Martial’s late strike sealed victory on the night (88).

Ighalo who has scored in all his previous starts for United could not do so in the Europa League tie but it was never a problem for the English giants.

At the San Siro, Inter were in firm control with a goal in each half of the game.

Romelu Lukaku got the opener in the 33rd minute before Christian Eriksen sealed victory seven minutes before the end of the game.

EUROPA LEAGUE – ROUND OF 16 AUGUST 5

FC Koebenhavn 3 – 0 Istanbul Basaksehir

Shakhtar Donetsk 3 – 0 Wolfsburg

Inter 2 – 0 Getafe

Manchester United 2 – 1 LASK

