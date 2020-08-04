Scottish Premier League: Leon Balogun in Team of the Week

Related News

Super Eagles defender, Leon Balogun, has made it into the first Team of the Week in the Scottish Premier League following his fantastic performance for his new club Rangers at the weekend.

Balogun was hailed for dominating opposing attackers and helping his team to maximum points away from home in the opening weekend of action in the Scottish top division.

“A very impressive start from the summer signing saw him dominate opposing attackers in Rangers’ 1-0 victory over Aberdeen as the two clubs got the Scottish Premiership season underway,” the statement announcing the team of the week read in part.

It is worthy to note that Balogun is the only Rangers player in this Team of the Week with the 10 other selected players chosen across seven teams.

Celtic with three players – Odsonne Edouard, Greg Taylor and Jeremie Frimpong – dominated the first team of the week in the SPL.

Hibernian had the duo of Ryan Porteous and Martin Boyle in the team selected.

The others selected were goalkeeper Trevor Carson (Motherwell), Ian Harkes (Dundee United), Liam Craig (St Johnstone), Jamie McGrath (St Mirren) and Ross Stewart (Ross County)

At the weekend, PREMIUM TIMES reported Balogun’s comment about his winning debut with Steven Gerrard’s side and his resolve to even do better in the games

“It was special for me to get a round of applause from my teammates,” the Nigerian defender said. “They told me this is a tough place to make your debut so I’m happy.

“I am just happy I was able to perform in the way I performed. That said, you are only as good as your last match so I need to rest up ahead of the next game. I want to help the group be successful.

“I enjoyed the game a lot. I was looking forward to getting started. The second half was maybe not what we wanted but it’s always great to start the season with a win. As a defender, it’s also good to get a clean sheet. We accomplished that so it’s a good start for us.”