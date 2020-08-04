Liverpool’s title win a ‘gift that keeps on giving’, says owner Henry

Liverpool Premier League Champions [PHOTO: @LiverpoolFC]

Nearly 10 years after Fenway Sports Group took over Liverpool, owner John Henry said that he could not be prouder of the club after they won their first top-flight league title for 30 years.

Liverpool claimed the Premier League title in June with seven games to spare after the season resumed following a three-month suspension due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Under Juergen Klopp, the Anfield club had won their sixth Champions League crown last season but Henry said getting their hands on the league title for a 19th time was the icing on the cake.

“It was a long time coming. I just want to say (to the supporters) that you’ve waited a long time for this … this really feels sort of like the gift that keeps on giving.

“Every day I get up, it’s front and centre that we won (in) England finally.

READ ALSOFederer crushes De Minaur to claim record 10th Basel title

“So, that’s my wish for you, that every morning you get up for the next, as long as you can accomplish it, think about what we accomplished this year in Europe, England and I hope you feel as proud as I do,” Henry told the club website.

Henry, whose Fenway Sports Group took over Liverpool in October 2010, also praised Klopp for his role in the club’s success.

“I could go on and on about Juergen and how his heart is larger than his frame, how his enthusiasm affects all of us positively every day.

“But I think what’s important is he is determined every day to do the right thing, whether it’s with regard to what happens on the pitch, whether it’s regard to nutrition for the club… and that rubs off,” the 70-year-old American businessman said. (Reuters/NAN)

Advertisement

PT Mag Campaign AD

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

TEXT AD: To advertise here . Call Willie +2347088095401...

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application