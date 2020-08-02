Oshoala scores twice in Barcelona friendly

Nigerian football superstar, Asisat Oshoala, returned to football action with a bang on Sunday; scoring twice in Barcelona women’s friendly match against French club Montpellier.

In the game played behind-closed-doors in adherence to health precautions, the two goals from Oshoala saw Barcelona romping to a 3-0 win over their opponents.

Right from the blast of the whistle, Barça players dominated every department of the game but the visiting goalkeeper Schmitz saved her team with a handful of spectacular saves.

Barcelona had to wait till the 64th minute before they could get past Montpellier and it was their Nigerian striker Oshoala that finally broke the deadlock.

Oshoala was on hand to double Barcelona’s lead in the 86th minute before her teammate Jennifer Hermoso added gloss on the victory with a third goal in stoppage time.

Sunday’s friendly was in preparation for Barca’s Champions League quarter-final tie

This is the fifth friendly between Barça and Montpellier in the last five seasons (three wins, a draw and a defeat) and has been the most unbalanced of all.

In addition, it has been the first game of the Catalan preseason to continue preparing for the 2019/20 Champions League, which will be played in the Final 8 format in the Basque Country, from August 21 to 30.

Barca’s quarter-final opponent is a fellow Spanish team, Atlético de Madrid, and they would be slugging it out at the San Mamés stadium.

Barcelona qualified for the quarterfinal of the Champions League for the first time in the 2013–14 edition.

Three seasons later, it reached the semifinal and in 2019, the club played its first final, where it was defeated 1–4 by Lyon.

Oshoala scored the only goal against Lyon, a feat that made her the first and only African to have scored in women’s Champions League final.

