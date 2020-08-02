Leon Balogun Reflects On Debut Game With Rangers

Leon Balogun [Photo Credit: Rangers.co.uk]
Leon Balogun [Photo Credit: Rangers.co.uk]

Super Eagles and Rangers centre back, Leon Balogun, had a lot to say after making his debut for his new club at the weekend.

There was the good, bad and ugly for the Nigerian international on his debut and he admitted he was unhappy with a nasty challenge from Aberdeen defender Scott McKenna.

That challenge left Balogun requiring medical attention on a head knock and he told heraldscotland.com that he failed to get up after being shoved into the goal post at a Matt Kennedy corner kick in the second half.

The 32-year-old only continued after receiving treatment and helped Steven Gerrard’s side to record a narrow 1-0 victory in their opening Premiership match of the 2020/21 season.

“I wanted to get up, but I couldn’t, he said. “It wasn’t quite lights out but a little bit tough for me. I carried on playing and it wasn’t too bad. Maybe I’ll get some dizziness and a headache but I have tablets for that so it’s okay.

“I think it was McKenna who pushed me into the goal post. Was I unhappy with the challenge? Obviously, because it shouldn’t happen. But then again I didn’t die so it’s okay. It’s part of the game so I think about it like a message ‘welcome to Scottish football’. If that’s what it is then I just need to get used to it and make sure I don’t get caught out next time.”

Balogun whose major football career had been in Germany before switching to England was deservedly lauded by his fellow Rangers players in the dressing room following the final whistle after helping them keep a clean sheet.

“It was special for me to get a round of applause from my teammates,” he said. “They told me this is a tough place to make your debut so I’m happy.

“I am just happy I was able to perform in the way I performed. That said, you are only as good as your last match so I need to rest up ahead of the next game. I want to help the group be successful.

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

“I enjoyed the game a lot. I was looking forward to getting started. The second half was maybe not what we wanted but it’s always great to start the season with a win. As a defender, it’s also good to get a clean sheet. We accomplished that so it’s a good start for us.”

Another Nigerian, Joe Aribo, was also in action for Rangers in the season opener.

Advertisement

PT Mag Campaign AD

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

TEXT AD: To advertise here . Call Willie +2347088095401...

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application