Aubameyang scores twice as Arsenal win 14th FA Cup

Arsenal and the FA Cup [PHOTO CREDIT: @goal]
Arsenal and the FA Cup [PHOTO CREDIT: @goal]

Arsenal have secured an astonishing 14th FA Cup triumph after they came from a goal down to beat city rivals Chelsea 2-1 on Saturday at the Wembley Stadium.

Christian Pulisic had given the Blues a dream start; scoring in the fifth minute but Arsenal captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang got the equaliser from the penalty spot before adding another sumptuous goal in the second half to seal the victory for the Gunners.

This is the third time Arsenal and Chelsea have faced each other in the FA Cup final, with the Gunners winning the previous two (in 2002 and 2017) and they have now completed a hat trick.

History never favoured Chelsea going into Saturday’s final as they have won just one of their last 13 FA Cup games against Arsenal, beating them 2-1 in the 2009 semi-final, courtesy of goals from Florent Malouda and Didier Drogba.

READ ALSO: Arsenal Vs Chelsea LIVE UPDATES: London rivals set for crunch FA Cup final

Having failed to impress in the league, Arsenal will be happy to have the FA Cup as a consolation.

Mikel Arteta is the first person to win the FA Cup with Arsenal as both a captain and a manager

Arsenal wins the 2020 Emirate FA Cup [PHOTO CREDIT: @Arsenal]
Arsenal’s 14th FA Cup trophy

He is also the first Arsenal manager to win a major trophy in his first season in charge of the club since George Graham in 1986-87

Advertisement

PT Mag Campaign AD

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

TEXT AD: To advertise here . Call Willie +2347088095401...

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application