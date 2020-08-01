Aubameyang scores twice as Arsenal win 14th FA Cup

Related News

Arsenal have secured an astonishing 14th FA Cup triumph after they came from a goal down to beat city rivals Chelsea 2-1 on Saturday at the Wembley Stadium.

Christian Pulisic had given the Blues a dream start; scoring in the fifth minute but Arsenal captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang got the equaliser from the penalty spot before adding another sumptuous goal in the second half to seal the victory for the Gunners.

This is the third time Arsenal and Chelsea have faced each other in the FA Cup final, with the Gunners winning the previous two (in 2002 and 2017) and they have now completed a hat trick.

History never favoured Chelsea going into Saturday’s final as they have won just one of their last 13 FA Cup games against Arsenal, beating them 2-1 in the 2009 semi-final, courtesy of goals from Florent Malouda and Didier Drogba.

Having failed to impress in the league, Arsenal will be happy to have the FA Cup as a consolation.

Mikel Arteta is the first person to win the FA Cup with Arsenal as both a captain and a manager

He is also the first Arsenal manager to win a major trophy in his first season in charge of the club since George Graham in 1986-87