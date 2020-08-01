Arsenal Vs Chelsea LIVE UPDATES: London rivals set for crunch FA Cup final

It will be an all London affair this evening at the magnificent Wembley stadium where city rivals Arsenal and Chelsea will be slugging it out in the 2020 FA Cup final.
The Gunners and the Blues enjoyed contrasting fortunes in the recently concluded Premier League season.
While Frank Lampard’s men secured a top-four finish for Champions League football next season, Mikel Areta’s men are only left with a possible slot in the Europa League.
No two teams have had more success in the FA Cup since the turn of the century than Arsenal and Chelsea, lifting the famous trophy a combined 11 times since 2001.
Going into Saturday’s final, Chelsea have managed just one win in their last 13 FA Cup games against Arsenal, beating them 2-1 in 2009 semi-final, courtesy of goals from Florent Malouda and Didier Drogba.
In all competitions, however, the Blues have lost just two of their last 10 meetings with the Gunners.
The expectations are quite high for today’s final and an explosive encounter is expected.
Stay with PREMIUM TIMES for the Live Updates.
Kickoff is 5.30 p.m.
Starting XI: Martinez; Holding, Luiz, Tierney; Bellerin, Ceballos, Xhaka, Maitland-Niles; Pepe, Lacazette, Aubameyang.
Subs: Macey, Sokratis, Torreira, Nelson, Willock, Nketiah, Kolasinac, Smith, Saka.
Starting XI: Caballero; Azpilicueta, Zouma, Rudiger; James, Jorginho, Kovacic, Alonso; Mount, Giroud, Pulisic.
Subs: Kepa, Christensen, Tomori, Emerson, Kante, Barkley, Hudson-Odoi, Pedro, Abraham.
Kick off at Wembley as Chelsea get the game underway
Arsenal with the first free kick.. Referee Anthony Taylor in charge of this FA Cup final
First chance for Arsenal.. Aubameyang rises up for a header but it is off target
Chelsea respond with a fine chance of thier own but Arsenal keeper Martinez pushes away Mason Mount shot for a corner kick for the Blues
Goal.. Pulisic gives Chelsea an early lead at Wembley
Fantastic assist from Oliver Giroud
Lively start by Chelsea’s Pulisic who fires another shot but Martinez makes a safe this time albeit at the second try
Both managers are on their feet, you can tell they both covet a silverware in their first season at their respective clubs
Mateo Kovacic gets the first yellow card for a foul on, Xhaka
Another free kick for Arsenal from a promising position
Cebalios takes it for Arsenal but its over the bar
Water break for both teams for proper dehydration
Action is back on
Pepe gets the ball in for Arsenal but an offside call denies the Gunners an equaliser
Penalty.. Arsenal given a penalty for a foul on Aubameyang
Goal.. Aubameyang scores from the penalty spot
Giroud down on the pitch after a contact from David Luiz
The French man is back on his feet
We have just passed the half hour mark and it’s all squared Arsenal 1-1 Chelsea
Another injury scare for Chelsea as their captain appears to have cupped a hamstring injury and pulled off
Cesar Azpilicueta is injured and is replaced by Andreas Christensen
Jorginho goes for goal, but his effort was never close to hitting the target.
Slight advantage for Arsenal in terms of the ball possession as they presently have 54% compared to Chelsea’s 46%.
Arsenal win a free kick just at the edge of the Chelsea box
Lacazette takes it but it was a poor one by the French man
The fourth official shows there are 5 minute(s) of time to be added
Half Time.. Arsenal 1-1 Chelsea
The second half is back underway
Pulisic appears to have cupped a hamstring too
The American is in tears as he is helped off the pitch
Christian Pulisic is injured and is replaced by Pedro Rodriguez
Free kick for Chelsea as Xhaka pushes down Mason Mount
At the hour mark now and it’s still Arsenal 1-1 Chelsea
Last 15 minutes ball possession shows Chelsea are dominating with 65% compared to Arsenal’s 35%
Goal.. Aubameyang makes it 2-1 for Arsenal
Bellerin started the move and Aubameyang completes it
Aubameyang is the oldest player to score for Arsenal in an FA Cup final since 1932..
Water break for both teams and action is back on
Bad situation gets worse for Chelsea as they one goal down and now one man down as Kovavic has been sent off for a second yellow card
Olivier Giroud out for Tammy Abraham
Mason Mount makes way for Ross Barkley while Antonio Rudiger has also pulled off for Hudsson Odoi
Eddie Neketiah has been brought in to replace Lacazette by Arteta
David Luiz cannot continue for Arsenal and the Brazilian has been replaced by Sokratis
Chelsea playing dirty today and Ross Barkley becomes the latest player to be booked
Arsenal trying to wind down the clock as we now have a seven-minute added time
Chelsea trying a late push and they have a corner kick
Pedro injured and to be stretched out
The Spaniard is getting initial treatment on the pitch
Play has been stopped for now
Play back on
Full Time.. Arsenal 2-1 Chelsea