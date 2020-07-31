Osimhen completes Napoli move

Related News

After weeks of back and forth, Napoli have finally confirmed the signing of Nigerian international, Victor Osimhen, from Lille.

Osimhen grabbed the headline with his breathtaking maiden season in France where he scored 18 goals in 38 appearances for Lille

It is reported that Osimhen’s move to Napoli is worth around €50 million (£45m/$59m).

Before finally pitching his tent with Napoli, Arsenal and Liverpool among many other teams were also linked with the 21-year old.

Starting out with the Nigeria U17 before playing his way into to the Super Eagles, Osimhen’s career abroad began in 2017 with Wolfsburg in the Bundesliga, before moving to Charleroi in Belgium, initially on loan and then in a permanent transfer.

He hugely impressed in Belgium with 36 goals in 37 appearances, earning him a €14m (£12.5m/$16.5m) move to Ligue 1, where his impressive scoring form continued.

Osimhen will spearhead Napoli’s attack next season, as they look to return to the Champions League having missed out this year.

With the twists and turns in his mega move, a lot would be expected of the highly-rated 21-year-old, with Osimhen capable of making a similar impact at Napoli as Diego Maradona once did, according to the head of Nigerian football, Amaju Pinnick.

Pinnick told Radio Kiss Kiss last week: “I think Victor Osimhen is an excellent signing for Napoli. I’ve followed them from when they had Maradona. Naples is a proud city and also in football terms.

“Osimhen is a source of pride for African football. He’s someone who is disciplined but focused on objectives, and if he wants something, he knows how to get it. He made the right decision for his career. I already believe he’ll receive the right support from the club and its fans.

“Napoli are the right club for him to achieve important results, and Osimhen will always give his best. I’ll say it now: Victor will do everything possible to match and even break the records set by a legend like Maradona.

“I talked to Victor just a few minutes ago, he’s very excited about his new experience and new club. Napoli is a big name in world football. It’ll be a new challenge for him and he told me: ‘President, I’ll make Naples proud’.

“If he gets the right support, I guarantee he’ll stick to his word and make you all proud. Believe in him and he’ll help the team achieve their objectives. I’ll come to Naples next season to watch some of their games. Osimhen is young and could stay at Napoli for a long time.”

Osimhen is the first Nigerian player with Napoli though a long list have turned up for other teams.