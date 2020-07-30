Nigerian player joins Roma

A Nigerian defender, Ohale Osinachi, has officially joined the female team of Italian side AS Roma.

The historic acquisition of Osinachi was announced on Thursday by the Italian club.

“I am physically strong and fast, I can read situations well and I feel good especially in physical games,” the 28-year-old said in her maiden interview during her unveiling on Thursday.

She said: “I chose Rome for many positive aspects of the Club, the city and the country that made me want to come. I think it will be a good experience for me, to face new challenges”.

On what she expects from the Serie A championship, Osinachi said:
“I expect to play in an interesting championship. I don’t know exactly what awaits me but I am ready for anything, for new challenges. I hope to learn a lot and add new experiences to my career”.

Already anticipating for the best of seasons, the Super Falcons star says she would do her best to help Roma win trophies.

“I expect to help the team reach the goals, it’s a great club, ready to win trophies and I’m here for this. My goal is also to get to play in the Champions League for the first time,” she stated.

