Final day encounters that could cost millions in English Premier League

When the 2019/20 English Premier League season kicked off on August 9, 2019, Liverpool demolished Norwich 4-1. Three hundred and fifty-two [352] days later, Liverpool are league champions while Norwich have been relegated. But that is how far things have been settled. There is jostling for the last two places in the UEFA Champions League, while the last day will also decide the last two relegation places.

In a COVID-19 affected football economy, the money made by qualifying for the lucrative Champions League could be as high as £150 million, while the cost of relegation could be up to £100 million. This is the reason these four games will be played with such fierce ferocity, with quarter asked and none given.

This is how the EPL table stands right now:

3 Manchester United 37 17 12 8 64 36 +28 63

4 Chelsea 37 19 6 12 67 54 +13 63

5 Leicester City 37 18 8 11 67 39 +28 62

6 Wolves 37 15 14 8 51 38 +13 59

…

17 Aston Villa 37 9 7 21 40 66 -26 34

18 Watford 37 8 10 19 34 61 -27 34

19 AFC Bournemouth 37 8 7 22 37 64 -27 31

Chelsea v Wolves @Stamford Bridge @4pm on July 26

With the flux surrounding a jittery defence and wobbly goalkeeper, the best bet for Chelsea on Sunday would be a Manchester United win away to Leicester. As improbable as that notion sounds, Frank Lampard’s team has been consistently inconsistent after the restart and have continued to leak goals. For Wolves, a win guarantees Europa League next season and a result that will be excellent for a small squad, expertly managed by Nuno Espirito Santo. In their first meeting last September, the Chelsea team was youthful and vibrant – as Academy graduates scored all five goals, but they still conceded twice. Lampard will look to score as many goals as possible again because there is surety his team will concede against a talented Wolves team. If Chelsea score four, then they could get over the line.

Recent Form: Chelsea [L-W-W-L-W]; Wolves [W-D-W-L-L]

Head to head

14/09/19 PRL Wolves 2 – 5 Chelsea

10/03/19 PRL Chelsea 1 – 1 Wolves

05/12/18 PRL Wolves 2 – 1 Chelsea

18/02/17 FAC Wolves 0 – 2 Chelsea

25/09/12 LEC Chelsea 6 – 0 Wolves

Prediction: Chelsea 3-2 Wolves

Leicester City v Manchester United @King Power Stadium @4pm on July 26

United boast an exemplary record against the Foxes and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s team will be determined to capture Champions League football. For Brendan Rogers’ team, a wonderful season will become an excellent one if they get into Europe’s elite football competition and any win guarantees that. After losing ground to United and suffering a myriad of injuries and suspensions to key players, will Leicester achieve the impossible by beating a United team led by their former defender, Harry Maguire? All the odds favour United, but there is always a day for the underdog in football! This will not be settled until the last minute.

Recent Form: Leicester City [L-W-L-D-W]; Manchester United [D-L-W-D-W]

Head to head

14/09/19 PRL Manchester United 1 – 0 Leicester City

03/02/19 PRL Leicester City 0 – 1 Manchester United

10/08/18 PRL Manchester United 2 – 1 Leicester City

23/12/17 PRL Leicester City 2 – 2 Manchester United

26/08/17 PRL Manchester United 2 – 0 Leicester City

Prediction: Leicester 1-2 Man. United

Arsenal v Watford @Emirates Stadium @4pm on July 26

These London neighbours share a fence between their training grounds at London Colney and the Hornets will need all the neighbourly gestures the Gunners can afford them on Sunday. After going through three full-time managers in one season, Watford need all three points to have the possibility of surviving even though a draw will suffice if both Aston Villa and Bournemouth lose. Meanwhile, Arsenal have nothing else to play for this season other than the FA Cup final next week and so can afford to take their feet off the collective pedal as they prepare for the FA Cup final against Chelsea, where a win will guarantee a route into Europe. Watford will need their captain and leader, Troy Deeney, to be in an unplayable mode to stand any chance.

Recent Form: Arsenal [L-W-W-L-D]; Watford [L-L-W-W-L]

Head to head

15/09/19 PRL Watford 2 – 2 Arsenal

15/04/19 PRL Watford 0 – 1 Arsenal

29/09/18 PRL Arsenal 2 – 0 Watford

11/03/18 PRL Arsenal 3 – 0 Watford

14/10/17 PRL Watford 2 – 1 Arsenal

Prediction: Arsenal 1-2 Watford

West Ham v Aston Villa @London Stadium @4pm on July 26

With the point taken from Old Trafford last Wednesday, David Moyes’ West Ham confirmed their safety in the EPL while Villa took all three points at home to Arsenal to give themselves a fighting chance at survival. Another three points against the Hammers will make up for a grand escape for Dean Smith’s side. West Ham have nothing more to play for, but Villa will be playing for their Premiership lives.

Recent Form: West Ham [L-W-W-L-D]; Aston Villa [L-L-W-W-L]

Head to head

16/09/19 PRL Aston Villa 0 – 0 West Ham

25/07/18 CLF Aston Villa 1 – 3 West Ham

02/02/16 PRL West Ham 2 – 0 Aston Villa

26/12/15 PRL Aston Villa 1 – 1 West Ham

09/05/15 PRL Aston Villa 1 – 0 West Ham

Prediction: West Ham 1-2 Aston Villa

Through all these, Bournemouth, 19th, and away at Everton will hope for a miracle. That would be a victory over Everton and losses for both Watford and Aston Villa. You can be sure that these dramas will run until the last second. Stay tuned so you don’t miss any part of the action.