EPL: Liverpool beat Chelsea in eight-goal thriller

Related News

There were plenty goals to savour in the Premier League clash between Liverpool and Chelsea on Wednesday at Anfield.

Though the Reds had been crowned champions weeks back they did not take matters easy at all as they battled to a thrilling 5-3 over the Blues.

It was intially a one-way traffic as the trio of Naby Keita, Trent Alexander Arnold and George Wijnaldum gave Liverpool a 3-0 lead.

However Olivier Giroud with a late strike reduced the margin to 3-1 just before the end of the first half.

Liverpool continued from where they stopped when Roberto Firmino with another goal restored the home side’s three-goal advantage.

Thereafter Chelsea mounted a fightback as Tammy Abraham and Christian Pulisic got goals that reduced the deficit to 4-3.

While Chelsea were thinking of getting another goal to at least get a point from the away time, their heart was broken with a goal by Oxlade-Chamberlain.

With the result, Chelsea will be occupying the fourth spot on the log going into the final day of action on Sunday.

Frank Lampard’s men will need to get at least one point off Wolverhampton at Stamford Bridge on Sunday to be sure of Champions League football.

With Chelsea already in the FA Cup final and top four within reach, many would agree that Lampard has not performed badly in his maiden season as Blues manager.