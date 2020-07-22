EPL: Liverpool beat Chelsea in eight-goal thriller

Chelsea-liverpool
Chelsea-liverpool

There were plenty goals to savour in the Premier League clash between Liverpool and Chelsea on Wednesday at Anfield.

Though the Reds had been crowned champions weeks back they did not take matters easy at all as they battled to a thrilling 5-3 over the Blues.

It was intially a one-way traffic as the trio of Naby Keita, Trent Alexander Arnold and George Wijnaldum gave Liverpool a 3-0 lead.

However Olivier Giroud with a late strike reduced the margin to 3-1 just before the end of the first half.

Liverpool continued from where they stopped when Roberto Firmino with another goal restored the home side’s three-goal advantage.

Thereafter Chelsea mounted a fightback as Tammy Abraham and Christian Pulisic got goals that reduced the deficit to 4-3.

While Chelsea were thinking of getting another goal to at least get a point from the away time, their heart was broken with a goal by Oxlade-Chamberlain.

With the result, Chelsea will be occupying the fourth spot on the log going into the final day of action on Sunday.

Frank Lampard’s men will need to get at least one point off Wolverhampton at Stamford Bridge on Sunday to be sure of Champions League football.

With Chelsea already in the FA Cup final and top four within reach, many would agree that Lampard has not performed badly in his maiden season as Blues manager.

Advertisement

PT Mag Campaign AD

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

TEXT AD: To advertise here . Call Willie +2347088095401...

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application