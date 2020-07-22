EPL: Manchester United sneak Into top four

Related News

After enduring long weeks outside the top-four on the Premier League table, Manchester United have momentarily moved into the third spot on the standings despite registering a disappointing 1-1 draw against West Ham at Old Trafford on Wednesday.

Looking to bounce back from their FA Cup heartbreak at the weekend, United were tipped by many to run the Hammers ragged to solidify their ambition for Champions League football next season.

However, it was the visitors that registered the first goal of the game late in the first half when Paul Pogba inexplicably handled the ball in the box and West Ham were rightly awarded a penalty kick.

It was Michail Antonio that took the resultant kick and he calmly fired in from the spot.

The Red Devils knew they needed to arrest the development as fast as they could and barely five minutes into the second half they were back on level terms.

There was a superb one-two between Anthony Martial and Mason Greenwood, before the teenager, fired a low strike in at the near post to make it 1-1.

While a point will be good enough to confirm West Ham’s stay in the Premier League for at least another season, United needed more for their Champions League aspiration.

However, hard as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s players tried to get another goal, it just never came their way.

Even the late flurry of changes which saw Odion Ighalo come in for Rashford in the 85th minute could not save the day for United who now have all to do in their final game of the season to confirm their top-four status.

United in third place have 63 points, the same as Chelsea who are in the fourth position with a game at hand.

Leicester City are fifth on the log with 62 points and they would be facing United on the final day this Sunday in what should be an explosive encounter.